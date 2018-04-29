CPD to add license plate readers to combat carjackings, recover stolen vehicles

Chicago police will add five new squad cars with license plate recognition capabilities aimed at curbing carjackings and recovering stolen vehicles, officials will announce Sunday afternoon.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other community members will also announce Sunday that 108 newly graduated police officers are ready to hit the streets. The officers will work in the Gresham and Englewood neighborhoods, as well as the Near West Side.Residents of the 1st (Central) district will receive 8 new officers, the 2nd (Wentworth) district will receive 15 new officers, the 4th (South Chicago) district will receive 15 new officers, the 6th (Gresham) district will receive 10 new officers, the 7th(Englewood) district will receive 10 new officers, the 8th (Chicago Lawn) district will receive 12 new officers, the 11th (Harrison) district will receive 12 new officers, the 12th (Near West) district will receive 8 new officers, the 18th (Near North) district will receive 8 new officers, and the 19th (Town Hall) district will receive 10 new officers, according to the Chicago Police Department.Over the last couple years, CPD has added body cameras, Tasers and de-escalation training in an effort to combat crime.The new police officers is part of the plan to grow CPD by nearly 1,000 officers.Officials will discuss the new license readers and new officers Sunday afternoon at the 6th District police station.