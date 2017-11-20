Chicago police officer who shot at car full of teens in 2013 to be sentenced

Police dashcam video showing the 2013 shooting incident involving Officer Proano.

CHICAGO --
A Chicago police officer convicted of shooting at a car full of teenagers is returning to federal court for sentencing.

Monday's scheduled hearing for 42-year-old Marco Proano comes three months after he was convicted of using excessive force in violation of the victims' civil rights.

In a court filing, prosecutors ask for Proano to be sentenced to up to eight years in prison because he could have killed six teens when he fired indiscriminately into the car.

Proano's attorney Daniel Herbert says Proano acted properly. In his filing, he argues that Proano shouldn't be punished because of alleged systemic problems in the police department and that he is a victim of a backlash against police since the 2015 release of a video of police shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald.
