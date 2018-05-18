Crews responding to allergic reaction call find man was shot

(Shutterstock)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. --
First responders who were called to help a man allegedly suffering from an allergic reaction in Pennsylvania say he actually had bullet holes in his neck.

The Public Opinion reports emergency workers found the man in Chambersburg on Wednesday with two gunshot wounds in the back of his neck.

Police went to the area where the shooting was believed to have happened and found a man who said he had assisted the victim.

The man said he was 54-year-old John Black and acknowledged shooting the victim with a .22-caliber rifle that he thought was unloaded.

Black has been charged with discharge of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person.

He has a court hearing May 29.

Black's attorney information is unavailable. There were no details on the man's condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
allergiesman shotaccidental shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 dead, 10 wounded in Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas
What we know about the Santa Fe High School shooting suspect
Airliner with 110 aboard crashes, burns in Cuba field
Glendale Heights bonfire explosion burn victim wants to become burn unit nurse
Chicago schools take multi-pronged approach to security to prevent school shootings
2 shot in Evanston
Millennium Park implementing new security plan for events
Boy, 14, among victims in 3 North Center armed robberies
Show More
South Shore Line approves 5 percent fare increase
US approves 1st drug developed to prevent chronic migraines
Englewood student charged after gun in backpack detected by x-ray machine
Dixon High School shooter charged on 3 counts
More News