CTA Pink Line train slams into car in Cicero

A CTA Pink Line train smashed into a car early Thursday morning near West Cermak Road and 50th Avenue in west suburban Cicero. (WLS)

CICERO (WLS) --
A CTA Pink Line train smashed into a car early Thursday morning near West Cermak Road and 50th Avenue in west suburban Cicero.

The collision occurred just before 2 a.m. near the 54th/Cermak station at the end of the Pink Line.

Witnesses said a female driver went around the gates before her vehicle was hit, on the driver's side. The impact of the crash ripped a crossing gate out of the ground and the car became wedged beneath the train.

The driver was transported to MacNeal Hospital in nearby Berwyn. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Passengers on the train were not injured, but said they felt the collision.

"We felt a big crash. We felt the train kind of tip over a little, but all the lights went out. All of a sudden all the power gets cut,"

The CTA tweeted about the crash around 2:30 a.m., saying Pink Like service was temporarily suspended and shuttle buses would take commuters to their destinations. In a later tweet, they said trains were experiencing delays, but moving. The CTA tweeted again at 4:30 a.m., saying normal service had resumed.
