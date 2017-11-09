CTA Pink Line train strikes car in Cicero; DUI investigation underway

Police in west suburban Cicero are conducting a DUI after a CTA Pink Line train struck a car on the tracks early Thursday morning.A 32-year-old woman driving a silver 2013 Nissan allegedly drove around active crossing gates at 21st Place and 50th Avenue as a train approached just before 1:49 a.m.Cicero Spokesperson Ray Hanania said the woman and a male passenger abandoned the vehicle before the train hit the driver's side, causing the sedan to become wedged under the train car and the gate to be ripped out of the ground.The woman was later found near the scene. She and the CTA train operator were transported to MacNeal Hospital in nearby Berwyn for treatment. Hanania did not release information about their conditions.No CTA riders were hurt, but they said they felt the collision."We felt a big crash. We felt the train kind of tip over a little, but all the lights went out. All of a sudden all the power gets cut," one commuter said.Police located the male passenger near 15th Street and 49th Avenue, about 30 minutes after the female driver was found, Hanania said. He and the driver are in police custody. Charges are pending.The CTA tweeted about the crash around 2:30 a.m., saying Pink Like service was temporarily suspended and shuttle buses would take commuters to their destinations. In a later tweet, they said trains were experiencing delays, but moving. The CTA tweeted again at 4:30 a.m., saying normal service had resumed.