Dad charged for using 4-year-old to shield himself from officers

Police were at the home of 36-year-old Kyle Matthew Garey on Dec. 9 just before 1 a.m. for a disturbance call in the 1200 block of Twin Oaks Street. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas --
A Friendswood man has been charged for using his own child to shield himself from officers, police said.

Police were at the home of 36-year-old Kyle Matthew Garey on Dec. 9 just before 1 a.m. for a disturbance call in the 1200 block of Twin Oaks Street.

Police said officers discovered that Garey's wife had been assaulted.

Police said Garey was intoxicated and when they tried to take him into custody, he used his 4-year-old as a barrier between him and officers, hurting the child.

Garey is charged with injury to a child, assault causing bodily injury, family violence and resisting arrest.

His bond was set at $19,000.

