Dad charged in newborn daughter's death in Georgia woods

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report in the video player above. (WPVI)

COVINGTON, Ga. --
The father of a 15-day-old baby girl who was found dead in the woods behind her family's Georgia home now faces multiple charges, including murder.

News outlets report the Newton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 27-year-old Christopher McNabb is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb.

Investigators say she was found dead inside a duffel bag.

Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis says Caliyah McNabb died from blunt force head trauma. He says an investigation is continuing into how she was struck in the head.

Christopher McNabb fled shortly before being named a person of interest in her death Sunday. He was apprehended hours later, near a convenience store, after the baby's body was found.

Related Topics:
child killedhomicide investigationu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Family held captive by Taliban-linked group freed
Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever'
91-year-old man dies after couple tied up, robbed in home invasion
Cubs fans hope for win after Nationals force NLDS Game 5
3-year-old boy lost at corn maze spends night in welfare custody
Burglars crash into West Side shoe store twice in a week
Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death
Gary police seek public's help after man, 87, dies after beating
Show More
California fires: 23 killed, hundreds missing as flames spread
Poisonous Homes
Cook County Board votes to repeal sugary drink tax
1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off
More News
Top Video
Cubs fans hope for win after Nationals force NLDS Game 5
California fires: 23 killed, hundreds missing as flames spread
Poisonous Homes
In historic change, Boy Scouts to admit girls to some programs
More Video