Dallas Home Depot shooting critically injures 2 police officers

EMBED </>More Videos

The mayor and police chief of Dallas brief the media on two of their officers who were shot (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
Police say a loss prevention worker at a Dallas area Home Depot called police for help before a gunman opened fire on two officers and the employee.

The Dallas Police Department gave an update Tuesday evening hours after the officers were critically wounded at the hardware store in the northeast part of the city.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.

The department tweeted that a civilian, later identified as the loss prevention worker, was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.

During a news conference at the hospital where the officers and worker are being treated, Dallas PD Chief Renee Hall identified a person of interest in the shooting as 29-year-old Armando Juarez. Police believe Juarez left in a white pickup truck.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldDallasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for escaped parolee in South Shore
Man accused of killing young mother over cell phone
Rolling Meadows man faces felony charges for 16th DUI
McDonald's unveils 'one-of-a-kind' global restaurant
Accused serial rapist claims victim had misperceptions
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway
Toronto van suspect charged, had 'cryptic' Facebook post
Illinois' unpaid bills will cost taxpayers $1.1B in late-payment penalties, report says
Show More
Baby sitter who tortured, murdered 1-year-old boy gets 23 years to life
Meek Mill to be released from prison
Bond revoked for suspect from Ill. charged in Tenn. Waffle House shooting
Arlington Heights church's expansion plans endanger 125-year-old tree
More News