DALLAS, Texas --
The suspect in a shooting that critically injured two Dallas police officers outside a home improvement store is in custody, police said.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall said a store loss-prevention officer also was shot in the incident about 4:15 p.m. outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.

Hall said all three victims are out of surgery, but did not comment on their conditions.

Hall said 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez was taken into custody following a chase. A female passenger in the truck was also arrested, Hall said.

Juarez is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault of a police officers and also has an outstanding warrant for felony theft.

In a tweet about the shooting Tuesday evening, the Dallas Police Department said the officers were critically wounded.



"We're asking you to continue praying for our officers," Hall said.

The two police officers went to the store to assist an off-duty police officer with taking a man into custody and then the shooting happened.

"I continue to be upset at the lack of respect of our police in this city and in our country," said Mayor Mike Rawlings, who also attended the hospital news conference.

In 2016, four Dallas police officers and a transit officer were shot dead by a sniper in an ambush that came toward the end of a peaceful protest over the police killings of black men that had occurred in other cities.
