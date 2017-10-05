Daycare worker accused of assaulting 11-month-old girl

A daycare worker in Newark, Delaware has been charged with allegedly assaulting an 11-month-old girl.Amber Worthy, 31, of New Castle, surrendered to police on Wednesday.According to police, it happened while Worthy was working at the Happy Kids Academy on Old Baltimore Pike on Wednesday, September 27.Investigators say Worthy submitted an incident report saying she heard a crack in the girl's foot while re-positioning the baby.But police allege that Worthy actually hit the baby girl repeatedly on the back and buttocks, and "aggressively" re-positioned the child multiple times while trying to get her to sleep.Worthy also allegedly shook the girl's legs and, according to police, Worthy intentionally twisted the baby's right leg.The baby was taken to a hospital, where doctors found that the child had a broken bone in her right leg.Worthy has been charged with first-degree child abuse. She was released on $20,000 unsecured bond.