Daycare worker accused of assaulting 11-month-old girl

NEWARK, Del. --
A daycare worker in Newark, Delaware has been charged with allegedly assaulting an 11-month-old girl.

Amber Worthy, 31, of New Castle, surrendered to police on Wednesday.

According to police, it happened while Worthy was working at the Happy Kids Academy on Old Baltimore Pike on Wednesday, September 27.

Investigators say Worthy submitted an incident report saying she heard a crack in the girl's foot while re-positioning the baby.

But police allege that Worthy actually hit the baby girl repeatedly on the back and buttocks, and "aggressively" re-positioned the child multiple times while trying to get her to sleep.

Worthy also allegedly shook the girl's legs and, according to police, Worthy intentionally twisted the baby's right leg.

The baby was taken to a hospital, where doctors found that the child had a broken bone in her right leg.

Worthy has been charged with first-degree child abuse. She was released on $20,000 unsecured bond.

Related Topics:
delaware newschild abuseDelaware
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Authorities confirm armed suspect in Earlville, Ill. taken into custody
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
Police: Woman raped by 2 men at Pa. park
Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful,' NFL says
DCFS worker attacked while trying to rescue child
Grant Park restoration cost after Lollapalooza tops $500,000
Show More
Police: Couple kept disabled woman in shed, sold her for sex
Cook Co. commissioner renews call to legalize marijuana in Illinois
Las Vegas shooter had escape plan, Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier target
'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery denied new trial
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos