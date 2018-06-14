Daytona Beach firefighters work to rescue riders after roller coaster derails

Crews rescue riders from derailed roller coaster (KTRK)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida --
Two people have fallen from a roller coaster that had reportedly derailed in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department tweeted Thursday night 10 total riders had to be extricated from the ride, six of which were taken to the hospital.

The two riders that had fallen fell at a height of 34 feet, according to the fire department.

The agency's Twitter page also posted images of firefighters trying to remove riders from a dangling car.

