Death of woman found after Englewood apartment fire ruled homicide

A woman was found dead overnight after an apartment fire on Chicago's South Side and police are investigating her death as a homicide.Firefighters responded around 12:05 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire in the 1300-block of West 57th Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of a window on the second floor.First responders found a 38-year-old woman in a bedroom on that floor, police said. She was later identified by friends at Ta'anda Hall, a mother of three who had just moved in a few months ago.Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation determined that Hall's death was a homicide and the scene has been turned over to Chicago police as a crime scene, Chicago Fire Media said.Arbreanna Statam, a friend who lives in the building, said she rushed her daughter and grandson out of the building to escape the fire. It wasn't until later that she realized Hall was still inside."The neighbors knocked on door and told us to get out," Statam said. "The next thing I know, when we were running out the door, the air conditioning unit was falling out the window."Her friends gathered together in a prayer circle later Thursday morning, sharing their thoughts and memories of her.No other injuries were reported.Firefighters said there may not have been a smoke detector in the room and the smoke detector in the hall may not have been working.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.