Decomposed body found in Chicago River

The Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit recovered a body from the Chicago River Friday morning on the city's Northwest Side. It appeared to be badly decomposed.The marine unit responded to a report of a body in the river in the 1900-block of North Clifton Avenue around 7:35 a.m.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene as divers pulled the body from the water. It appeared to be wedged between a barge and a support wall.Police have not released further details. This story will be updated as more information is made available.