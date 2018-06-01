Decomposed body found in Chicago River

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Police Department's marine unit recovered a body from the Chicago River Friday morning on the city's Northwest Side. It appeared to be badly decomposed.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit recovered a body from the Chicago River Friday morning on the city's Northwest Side. It appeared to be badly decomposed.

The marine unit responded to a report of a body in the river in the 1900-block of North Clifton Avenue around 7:35 a.m.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene as divers pulled the body from the water. It appeared to be wedged between a barge and a support wall.

Police have not released further details. This story will be updated as more information is made available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundchicago riverchicago police departmentdeath investigationChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Son-in-law charged in beating death of Chicago Heights woman, 82
Boy, 7, struck by stray bullet in Bucktown; Man fatally shot in 1st murder of June
Suspect in Tennessee deputy's killing captured
3 firefighters hurt in West Town blaze
White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar on life after surviving brain hemorrhage
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Police: Chicago gun violence falls for 15th consecutive month
Firefighters battle blaze off Bishop Ford for hours
Show More
Police fatally shoot woman accused of stabbing therapist in her office
YouTube shooter visited campus day before shooting
NFL player pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight
More News