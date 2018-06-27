Deliberations begin in Quintonio LeGrier wrongful death case

Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the wrongful death case for Quintonio LeGrier. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit against Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo.

Rialmo shot and killed Quintonio LeGreier, 19, and his neighbor, Bettie Jones, while responding to a disturbance call in 2015.

Legrier's defense team is asking for up to $25 million in damages.

Rialmo alleges that Legrier swung a bat at him.

"Nobody saw him swing the bat," said LeGrier Estate Attorney Bill Foutris. "His partner didn't see that."

Brian Gainer, an attorney hired by the City of Chicago, said that a person brandishing a bat is a threat.

"It's a life and death situation that happened in an instant. And in these situations people are going to see different things," Gainer said.

The final argument heard by the jury came from Foutris, who claimed that Rialmo concocted his accounts from various versions of events that lead to the shooting.

"All his stories are bunk," Foutris said. "Nonsense...at that distance, under those circumstances, he is not a threat."

The attorney representing Officer Rialmo filed a counter claim against LeGrier's estate that alleged LeGrier wanted to be killed and was responsible for the shooting.
