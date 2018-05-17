Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, tied up with zip ties in Englewood

A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Englewood Thursday, according to police.According to police, two or three masked male robbers approached the driver on the 7300 block of South Laflin Street and told the driver to get on the ground. The robbers then tied the driver up with zip ties and took several packages from the driver's truck. They escaped in a dark colored van or SUV driven by a woman.The offenders are described as three black men and one black woman, but no one is in custody.