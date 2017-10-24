  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

DePaul University security guards hold one-day strike

DePaul University's 15 security guards held a one-day strike on Oct. 24, 2017 demanding better pay and benefits. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
DePaul University security guards held a one-day strike Tuesday to demand increased wages and benefits.

The non-union officers were joined Tuesday by students, faculty and other workers who want the university to use a responsible union contractor. The 15 guards who patrol the Lincoln Park campus are employed by Guardian Security.

"They are fighting for decent living wages, they are fighting for paid time off, affordable healthcare, basic retirement, all the things anybody doing this hard work keeping these students safe deserves," said Kevin Pietrick, of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1.

The officers said they are not making enough money and are being punished for wanting to be in a union. They are asking the university to hire a company that would treat workers more fairly.

In response, DePaul spokeswoman Carol Hughes said, in part: "Guardian's business operations and employment practices are independent from DePaul."

The guards even have the support of students.

"It is our tuition dollars that is going to pay for this contract, this contract that is taking advantage of people that are part of our community, our money our tuition dollars should go toward a responsible union contractor," said Alex Boutros, a DePaul senior.

Supporters of the guards said most of the other local colleges use union security employees, and even janitors at DePaul are part of a union.
