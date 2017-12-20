Deputies rescue child from closet of meth house

A 4-year-old boy has been rescued from a filthy, drug-infested home in west Harris County, deputies with the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5 say.Deputies were investigating an alleged meth dealer running a business out of a home in the West Memorial subdivision, just a few blocks from Mason Road.Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home. Along with a substantial amount of meth and some marijuana, they found rat feces, a dog and a kitten.The alleged drug dealer wasn't there, but a 4-year-old boy was. Deputies say he was being taken care of by a woman who was not his mother.Authorities also discovered the child's bed was inside a tiny closet.Precinct 5 called CPS and later located the child's mother. She was arrested for two outstanding warrants -- one for drug possession.The Harris County District Attorney says she'll be charged for endangering a child.A warrant for the alleged drug dealer has been issued.Deputies gave the boy a huge teddy bear to comfort him after the ordeal.He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Officials are now investigating if the child has other relatives.