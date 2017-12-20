Deputies rescue child from closet of meth house

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy rescued from closet of drug-infested home (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas --
A 4-year-old boy has been rescued from a filthy, drug-infested home in west Harris County, deputies with the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5 say.

Deputies were investigating an alleged meth dealer running a business out of a home in the West Memorial subdivision, just a few blocks from Mason Road.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home. Along with a substantial amount of meth and some marijuana, they found rat feces, a dog and a kitten.

The alleged drug dealer wasn't there, but a 4-year-old boy was. Deputies say he was being taken care of by a woman who was not his mother.

Authorities also discovered the child's bed was inside a tiny closet.

Precinct 5 called CPS and later located the child's mother. She was arrested for two outstanding warrants -- one for drug possession.

The Harris County District Attorney says she'll be charged for endangering a child.

A warrant for the alleged drug dealer has been issued.

Deputies gave the boy a huge teddy bear to comfort him after the ordeal.

He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Officials are now investigating if the child has other relatives.

Related Topics:
methdrugarrestu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mom found fatally stabbed
Officer commits suicide during police stop
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man fatally shot by stranger after trying to help distraught woman outside bar
Snapchat shooter gets 5 years in prison
Show More
12 killed, including 8 Americans, in Mexico tour bus crash
Alcohol in air at frat party registers on Breathalyzer
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
Hackers could impersonate AT&T Wi-Fi to attack your phone
Skimming device found on Loop ATM
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man, 18, killed in Des Plaines hit-and-run
More Video