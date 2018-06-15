Detainee punches correctional lieutenant in face

Peter Williams

A detainee at Cook County Jail was charged Thursday after attacking a staff member at the facility.According to officials, Peter Williams, 45, punched a correctional lieutenant in the face during a discussion about contraband removed from Williams' cell.The lieutenant was taken to the hospital. Williams was charged with three counts of aggravated battery.Officials said Williams has been in prison for approximately four years on a charge of attempted murder. He has been in 20 fights since he was incarcerated, officials said.