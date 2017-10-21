Diamond jewelry stolen from Crystal Lake store

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
Crystal Lake Police responded to a robbery at a jewelry store Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said that a black male in his 20s entered Dalzell Jewelers at approximately 3:05 p.m. and asked to see jewelry from the store's case. While examining it, the suspect grabbed two trays of diamond jewelry and fled, officers said.

The suspect hit an employee with his hand while he fled, authorities said. The employee refused treatment.

The alleged robber escaped in a gray or silver four-door Pontiac driven by another black male, police said.

The value of the stolen jewelry has not been determined. Authorities said the suspect is of medium build, approximately 6'1" tall, and was wearing a black tee shirt, gray sweatpants and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crystal Lake Police or Crime Stoppers.
