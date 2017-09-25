Police investigating disturbing graffiti found at 2 North Side homes

Chicago police are investigating disturbing graffiti found at two separate homes on the city's North Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating disturbing graffiti found at two separate homes on the city's North Side.

The graffiti is now gone, but police said they are investigating two incidents of criminal damage and criminal defacement for derogatory graffiti.

The man who lives in a home on the 2400-block of West Winnemac Avenue said he and his partner placed a sign in their yard with positive messages that include, "Love is Love," and "Black Lives Matter."

The man said Sunday morning someone then spray-painted over that sign and spray-painted the words, "anti white" on their sidewalk.

A source told ABC7 there was other hate graffiti at another home in the 5000-block of North California Avenue.

While police are looking into the two cases, they are not calling them hate crimes.
