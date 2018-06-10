DISTURBING VIDEO: Woman drove 2 children in pet kennels in Tennessee, police say

Leimome Cheeks, 62, is accused of driving two children in pet kennels. (KTRK)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle.

News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told her grandchildren -- ages 7 and 8 -- to get inside the kennels.

There were no air conditioning vents in the back of the vehicle and the children told police they became hot. Temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cheeks was being held Sunday in the Shelby County Jail.

Jail records didn't indicate whether Cheeks has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

