DIXON, Ill. (WLS) --Dixon High School shooting suspect Matthew Milby, a 19-year-old former student who police said brought his mother's rifle to school Wednesday morning and exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer, is due in court Friday.
Students will attend a special assembly before class Friday, instead of taking their scheduled finals.
Dixon police said Milby opened fire in the gym during graduation rehearsal Wednesday morning.
"Everyone in our class looked at each other like, 'What was that?' I guess we all put it together it was gunshots," said Jahrod Bell, a junior.
Andrew McKay, a weightlifting coach, dodged the bullets and rushed to warn the students, risking his own safety to save as many people as he could.
School Resource Officer Mark Dallas saw Milby shooting and fired back until the gunman fell.
Milby was the only person hurt in the incident. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and released Thursday, before he was taken to Lee County Jail.
Milby's mother said her son was bullied in school and he was is a good kid.
According to Dixon High School officials, Milby had enough credits to graduate with his class Sunday. That graduation will go on as planned this weekend.