Dixon High School shooting suspect appears in court; investigator describes scene

EMBED </>More Videos

Matthew Milby, the man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School, appeared in Lee County court Thursday morning. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
During a preliminary hearing for Dixon High School shooting suspect Matthew Milby, an investigator described the scene when the 19-year-old allegedly opened fire during a graduation rehearsal.

Milby was shot and wounded by a school resource officer before anyone else was hurt. Andrew McKay, a physical education teacher, was the first to see Milby.

Illinois State Police Special Agent Luke Kuehl is investigating the shooting. In court Thursday morning, he described how the shooting unfolded.

"Teacher Andrew McKay was walking down a hallway, walking west. At that time, Mr. Milby appeared from the bathroom, from behind a vending machine, discarded his blue sweatshirt that he was wearing and proceeded to fire several shots," Kuehl said.

He has been charged with several felonies of aggravated discharge of a firearm. During his last court appearance, his parents requested to increase their visitation time. His attorney also said Milby was struggling because he had never been incarcerated before.

Milby has pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Friday in Lee County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolschool shootingcourtDixon
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by CPD officer in Bronzeville
Wrong-way driver snarls Lake Shore Drive traffic; person in custody
Pizzeria employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese
Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
Man accidentally shot by dancing FBI agent speaks out
Body pulled from Garfield Park Lagoon identified, authorities seeking family
Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Show More
Drivers in downtown Chicago targeted by cell-phone thieves
Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room
Volcano burn victims from Guatemala arrive in US for treatment
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Hobby Airport
More News