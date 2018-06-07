Dixon High School shooting suspect due in court

Cate Cauguiran
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
The man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School will face a judge Thursday.

Matthew Milby, 19, will face a judge in Lee County, Ill., at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. He appeared in court last month via video conference.

Milby is accused of opening fire during a graduation rehearsal at Dixon High School last month. A school resource officer shot Milby and he was taken into custody.

No one else was hurt.

He has been charged with several felonies of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

During his last court appearance, his parents requested to increase their visitation time.

His attorney also said Milby was struggling because he had never been incarcerated before.
