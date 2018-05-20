Dixon HS students graduating Sunday after shooting last week

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) --It's graduation day for seniors at Dixon High School.
People in that community want to focus on moving forward from last week's school shooting.
The alleged shooter, Matthew Milby, earned enough credits to graduate Sunday. Right now, he's in jail on felony charges for going on campus with a semi-automatic rifle and firing shots.
No one was hurt, but Milby did exchange gunfire with a school resource officer who eventually caught the teen.
The district really wants today to be special for the graduating class.
"We're going to be celebrating them, their accomplishments, their future and everything life holds for them moving forward and just how proud we are of them," said Dixon School District Superintendent Margo Empen.
The shooting happened at a graduation rehearsal.
Sunday's ceremony will have tight security. No backpacks or large purses will be allowed, and everyone entering may be searched.