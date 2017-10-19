'Don't let my mother die': Witness recalls hearing child after both hit by SUV in Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas --
A mother has died from her injuries after being hit by an SUV in Sienna Plantation Thursday morning.

Lisa Smith, 37, was walking with her 6-year-old son when they were hit. They were walking to Jan Schiff Elementary School.

A grandmother who had just finished dropping her grandchildren off at the school hit them near Sienna Ranch Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.



Paramedics and yellow tape blocked the Nueces Creek intersection while police reconstructed the scene.

The grandmother stopped immediately after hitting Smith and her son, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Neighbors say cars fly down Sienna Ranch Road during the busy morning rush. There is no crossing guard at the intersection.

"We saw the police and all the fire trucks here. It breaks my heart to see something like that. We don't know what happened, to whom, but still when we see something like this, it breaks our heart," said Rekha Silas.

"It is heartbreaking. Fort Bend County is all about families. How many of you said goodbye to your wife and family and said 'have a great day' and you just don't know. Just love your family each and every day. Count your blessings, folks," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

The boy is said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

