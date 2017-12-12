Downers Grove North HS teacher resigns after sexual misconduct allegations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --A Downers Grove North High School teacher resigned and agreed to give up his teaching license after sexual misconduct allegations by former students.
The Community High School District 99 school board accepted William Miller's resignation during a Monday night special meeting.
Miller, who has worked in the district since 1995, was placed on administrative leave in mid-November following allegations made on social media, according to a district email to students, staff and parents.
Miller forfeited his teaching license and agreed not to teach in a K-12 setting again as part of conditions of separation, the district said. He was earlier placed on administrative leave as officials investigated allegations.
The district and the Downers Grove Police Department continue to investigate the matter. No charges have been filed.
Downers Grove police opened an investigation into the alleged incidents after Jennifer Boudinot - a 1999 graduate of Downers Grove North - said she and her friends were sexually harassed by the accused teacher.
Boudinot wrote a Facebook post about her experience at Downers Grove North with teachers and students and received several messages from women who claimed that not only did the teacher sexually harass them, but he assaulted them, too.
Officials with the school district notified students, their families and the staff by email about the allegations.
In a statement last month, Superintendent Hank Thiele wrote: "It was brought to our attention recently that conversations on social media pointed to potentially inappropriate behavior on the part of a current teacher at North High... Protecting the welfare of all students and staff, while providing a safe and secure learning environment, is our first priority."