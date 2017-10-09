Dozens of homes destroyed in massive fires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE

  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Columbus Day Parade from 1-2:30 p.m.
Multiple brush fires have triggered several evacuations in the North Bay including Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

Dozens of homes have been destroyed in the 20,000 acre wildfire that is burning out of control in the North Bay of the San Francisco Bay area. The fire is one of at least five brush fires burning in the region.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News extended coverage of North Bay fires

One of the fires has triggered the evacuation of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa, Calif. Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa is also under evacuation orders.

The fires have forced also forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga today.

FULL LIST: Evacuation centers open for North Bay fire victims

Fires in Mendocino County have triggered the closure of Redwood Valley and School Way from Hwy 101. Evacuations have been ordered along East Road, West Road, Tomki Road to Canyon Road in Willits, Golden Rule subdivision and Reeves Canyon.

The fire has crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and ignited structures west of the freeway. Residents and businesses were advised to evacuate immediately in the areas of Cross Creek Road, Sky Farm Drive, Saint Andrews Drive, all residences north Fountaingrove Parkway and Montecito Heights. The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County and progressed towards Santa Rosa city limits.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Partrick Rd in Napa County. They have also been ordered in the North Bay for Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.

RELATED: Fire burns vehicles in salvage yard, vehicles in Napa County

Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.

PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas

At least two large fires are burning in the Napa area.


The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.

Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area. One Twitter user reported that her building was evacuated after a resident pulled the fire alarm due to the smell.


The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department issued a notice to residents to expect a strong smell of smoke from the fires.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.


