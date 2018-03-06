Driver crashes through front window of Wilmette Panera

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver accidentally drove through the front window of a suburban Panera Tuesday. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) --
A car plowed into the front window of a Panera restaurant in Wilmette Tuesday during the dinner rush.

Witnesses said a black Cadillac sedan crashed through the window suddenly and caused the plate glass front window.

Officials said the driver was elderly and likely hit the wrong pedal while trying to park. The driver is not injured.

"The woman, I don't think had any idea what had just happened, that was driving," said witness Ashley Letrich.

Willmette Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Menzies said a patron that was standing by the counter was injured. Firefighters treated another woman whose leg was cut by shattered glass in the back of the restaurant.

"I think the lady that got hit initially was the worst of it," Menzies said.

The same window has been taken out by a driver in the past. In 2007, a 94-year-old Wilmette woman tried to park in front of the store and accidentally hit the gas, jumped the curb, and ended up inside.

The manager of the Panera location said the store would be open a few hours later than usual on Wednesday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car into buildingcar crashWilmette
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn
'The Bachelor' Arie is engaged again, plus a new 'Bachelorette'
Driver killed when semi wheel hub comes through windshield on I-80
Tinley Park postal workers convicted in scheme to ship pot through the mail
Southwest flight sale: Fly for as low as $59
Plainfield students threatened with detention for participation in walkout over gun control
Vernon Hills program to combat skunk overpopulation
Stormy Daniels sues President Trump over alleged affair and 'hush' agreement
Show More
Runaway teen mom, toddler missing from Des Plaines
Authorities: Person fatally struck by CTA bus in West Chatham
Cook County Cmsr. Larry Suffredin faces 2 newcomers in primary election
Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue
More News
Top Video
Vernon Hills program to combat skunk overpopulation
Driver killed when semi wheel hub comes through windshield on I-80
Decade after China secrets case, suburban woman off the hook
WLUP-FM 'The Loop' sold to Christian music broadcaster
More Video