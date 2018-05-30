Driver fatally shot in head in Printer's Row identified

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while driving in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood.The driver was identified by relatives as 30-year-old Zachary Stoner.He was driving a Jeep in the 700-block of South Clark Street around 1:30 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside opened fire, police said. Stoner was shot in the head.A witness who watched from a nearby apartment building said there were several people in the car, which sped away from the scene after the shooting. She said she saw the Jeep wrap around a light pole, then people shouting, "Let's go!" and piling into a car."I heard a large pop and sort of a series of crashes. It immediately woke me up. I ran over to the window with my cell phone and called emergency services when I saw that there were two cars stalled and people in the street," said Reyna, a witness.Stoner was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Area Central detectives are investigating. They did not provide a suspect description. No one is in custody.