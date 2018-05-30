Driver fatally shot in head in Printer's Row identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver died after being shot in his Jeep and crashing in Chicago's Printers Row neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of victim's family)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while driving in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood.

The driver was identified by relatives as 30-year-old Zachary Stoner.

He was driving a Jeep in the 700-block of South Clark Street around 1:30 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside opened fire, police said. Stoner was shot in the head.

A witness who watched from a nearby apartment building said there were several people in the car, which sped away from the scene after the shooting. She said she saw the Jeep wrap around a light pole, then people shouting, "Let's go!" and piling into a car.

"I heard a large pop and sort of a series of crashes. It immediately woke me up. I ran over to the window with my cell phone and called emergency services when I saw that there were two cars stalled and people in the street," said Reyna, a witness.

Stoner was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Central detectives are investigating. They did not provide a suspect description. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencegun violencecrashChicagoPrinter's Row
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Roseanne Barr blames tweet that prompted cancellation of ABC show on Ambien
East Aurora HS dean's assistant found dead day after Indy 500
Teen killed in violent crash with twice-deported man on drugs, investigators say
Jack in the Box customer yells to worker: 'Buy a ticket back to Mexico'
Corgis race their butts off for 1st SoCal nationals
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
Birth control pills recalled; packaging error could lead to unintended pregnancy
Chiefs OL becomes 1st active NFL player to hold medical degree
Show More
6 injured, 1 arrested after Des Plaines car chase leads to Rosemont crash
Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption
VIDEO: Kindergarteners take turns greeting classmates each day
McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot to top $1.2M
More News