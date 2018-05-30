Driver fatally shot in head in Printer's Row

A driver died after being shot in his Jeep and crashing in Chicago's Printers Row neighborhood. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A driver died after being shot in his Jeep and crashing in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood.

A witness who watched from a nearby apartment building said there were several people in a car that sped away from the scene near South Clark and West Polk streets after shots were fired around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was hit in the head or neck. A witness said she saw the Jeep wrap around a light pole, then people shouting "let's go" and piling into a car.

"I heard a large pop and sort of a series of crashes. It immediately woke me up. I ran over to the window with my cell phone and called emergency services when I saw that there were two cars stalled and people in the street," said Reyna, a witness.

The driver was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
