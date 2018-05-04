Driver of stolen vehicle, police crash on inbound Ike

A driver was arrested Friday morning after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in west suburban Bellwood and leading police onto the Eisenhower Expressway.The driver was reportedly behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep when the crash occurred on 25th Street. Responding officers said the driver took off and entered the inbound Ike.Illinois State Police also responded to the incident, aiming to help stop the Jeep. The vehicle ended up sandwiched between two police cars. Authorities have not released information about any injuries.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:45 a.m. The driver was taken into custody.Emergency crews blocked the inbound lanes for cleanup and the investigation, causing a backup during the morning rush.