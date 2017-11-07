Driver sought in Avalon Park hit-and-run that killed 40-year-old man

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police are searching for the driver of a car that fatally struck a pedestrian last week in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 40-year-old Charles H. Holbert II was walking from east to west across Stony Island at the intersection with 83rd Street when he was struck by a red car traveling south on Stony Island, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. The car then sped away from the scene.

Holbert, of the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:40 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy Thursday did not rule on his cause and manner of death, with results pending further studies.

"The Chicago Police Department needs the help of the community to solve this hit-and-run," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
