Drivers in downtown Chicago targeted by cell-phone thieves

Drivers in downtown Chicago are having their phones snatched while they're sitting in traffic.Police confirm six robberies since the middle of May.ABC7 Eyewitness News first warned viewers about these robberies on Sunday, but Chicago police sent out a safety alert Wednesday night.Officers said the thieves have the same method of operation: distract the driver, open the door, pull out a gun, take their cell phone and run away.The most recent incident happened four days ago on North State Street near East Illinois Street in Chicago's River North neighborhood.The thieves typically target drivers during rush hour.Police said the thefts have occurred at least six times over the past month.No one is in custody. Police asked the public to be vigilant and make sure to keep vehicle doors locked and windows secure at all times.