Drunk man rides horse onto California freeway, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who tested twice the legal limit for alcohol rode his horse onto the 91 freeway on his birthday, according to the CHP. (CHP Santa Fe Springs)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
An intoxicated man on horseback galloped onto a California freeway early Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man had just turned 29 shortly before he was spotted, according to police records.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man riding a white horse on eastbound 91 Freeway in Long Beach from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue. Officers found the man on his horse after he had exited at Downey and rode into Bellflower.
They stopped the man and administered field sobriety tests, with results of 0.21 and 0.19 percent -- or more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and identified as Luis Alfredo Perez, of Placentia.

Guera, his horse, was unharmed and released to the man's mother.

The California Highway Patrol offered a simple message to the public: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
DUIhorsesfreewayu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pastor's son, friend killed in apparent double homicide
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
High winds causes damage across Chicago
More Chicago area teens caught with vaping devices
Davis, Kennedy introduce legislation to increase taxes on guns, ammunition
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Man charged with attempted murder at Batavia Steak n' Shake
Michelle Obama set to release 'Becoming' memoir in November
Show More
$10,000 reward offered in the case of missing CDC employee
Monroe Street bridge over Kennedy Expressway to close Monday
At least 4 dead after reported tornadoes, flooding sweep through the South
Legionnaires' disease investigated at Illinois capitol after sick visitor
More News
Top Video
High winds causes damage across Chicago
Homemade tortillas, salsas, more at Belmont Cragin restaurant
'Coffee Cart Friday' program teaches lessons to Crown Point students with disabilities
Curling club slides along in Northbrook with focus on fun
More Video