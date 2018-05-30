INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) --A dean's assistant at East Aurora High School was found dead Monday in a parking lot outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Speedway Police Department identified the deceased Tuesday as 38-year-old Adam Melchi of Plano, Illinois. His body was found in a tent, a day after the Indy 500.
Melchi had been a dean's assistant at the west suburban high school since 2003, according to a statement posted on District 131's website. He started working at East Aurora in 2001 as an after-school supervisor.
The district extended its condolences to Melchi's family and friends. Principal Marina Kosak said he was a hard worker and that students and staff enjoyed his company.
"Adam was a well-liked and well-respected staff member at East Aurora High School. He brought a strong work ethic to school each day, and the students and staff loved to be in his company. He worked with our student council and many of our sports teams as the voice of the Tomcats at home games. The entire Tomcat family mourns this loss," Kosak said in a statement.
The results of an autopsy have not yet been released, but police said there were no signs of foul play.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.