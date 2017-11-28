EDUCATION

Bronzeville elementary school struggling with rodent problem

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bronzeville's Mollison Elementary School is struggling to eradicate a rodent problem. Supplies were boxed up and dragged by the cartload from the school Tuesday.

"The problem is they need to clean the school up. They need to shut it down and clean it up and not let kids come 'til it's clean," said Stacey Wright, who has five children enrolled at the school.

Chicago Public Schools facilities manager Leslie Fowler said cleaning crews are deep cleaning classrooms again, trying to eradicate the rodent problem.

A robocall went out to parents early last week saying, "It was reported that there was a sighting of rodents in one of our classrooms.

CPS said last Wednesday crews set more than 300 traps inside the school, ahead of a deep cleaning Sunday night. Monday parents did a walkthrough of Mollison.

"Now when we go through the walkthrough and start opening up closets, we see multiple mice droppings all throughout closets, corners, offices," said Yolanda Redman, Mollison parent.

Parents took pictures they said show rodent droppings in classrooms, hallways and closets after the cleaning. CPS said those closets had been lock and inaccessible.

"Rodents, mice droppings, mice pee can make you very sick. We've had kids leave because they've been sick," said Jeanette Taylor, former local school council representative.

"I have to take off of work to make sure my kids is safe at this school. I have nowhere to put them. If they shut the school down, where they gonna go? Who's gonna watch them?" asked Stacey Wright, parent.

School officials said they're continuing to clean any remaining traces of rodent before health inspectors return Thursday.

CPS said the school has been told not to serve any hot food until another inspection by the Department of Public Health.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationchicago public schoolsChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
University of Chicago unveils statue of pioneering African American scholar
IU suspends fraternity new member, social events until next spring
Judge orders CPS to pay longtime teacher $1M in civil case
Rodent sighting at South Side school leaves parents concerned
More Education
Top Stories
Son mutilated dad, posted selfies after murder: prosecutors
3 charged in Elmhurst burglaries
New North Korean ICBM launch was country's highest ever
Amber Alert: Dad skeptical of 3-year-old's disappearance
Newborn's body found under porch as family puts up Christmas lights
Rep. Luis Gutierrez not running for re-election, endorses Chuy Garcia
The New Bootleggers: Opioids flood Chicago by mail
Mundelein raises tobacco purchase age to 21
Show More
Police pull over car carrying large Christmas tree
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
Police looking into 'potential relationship' between missing teen, soccer coach
University of Chicago unveils statue of pioneering African American scholar
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos