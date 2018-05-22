25 Illinois schools receive math, science teacher training

Twenty five elementary and middle schools were awarded a three-year Bicentennial STEM Fusion Program, which provides training in math and science for teachers in grades 4-8.
The announcement was made Tuesday by Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner at a school in Springfield and by Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti at Peck Elementary School in Chicago.
IMSA Fusion is a teacher professional development and student STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) enrichment program for Illinois students who are talented, interested and motivated but underrepresented in mathematics, science, and technology. The program focuses on teachers and students in grades 4-8 and aims to stimulate STEM careers.
"I am so excited to receive this wonderful opportunity, and looking forward to what it will mean for teaching and learning at Dubois as we continue to forge pathways into inquiry-based learning that is engaging and authentic," Dubois Elementary Principal Donna Jefferson said.
More than 100 schools applied for the 25 Fusion programs made available through the Bicentennial. The 25 schools selected serve predominately underserved populations who demonstrated a commitment to embedding IMSA Fusion into their curriculum and presented a sustainability plan to carry the program forward after the three-year award period expires.
Seventy other qualifying schools will receive a one-year curriculum.
"Peck Elementary School is a level 1+, one to one Pre-K through 4th grade school that has been deeply immersed in STEM. We practice through inquiry based, problem centered, and integrated teaching and are very excited about being selected as an elementary school recipient to receive the STEM Fusion award," said Peck Elementary School Principal Okab Hassan.
The 25 awarded schools are:
Akin CCSD 91 - Akin
Arthur Dixon Elementary School - Chicago
Barack Obama School of Leadership and STEM - Chicago Heights
Bernard Long Elementary School - Madison
Booker T. Washington STEM Academy - Champaign
Brown County Middle School - Mt. Sterling
Dallas City Elementary School - Dallas City
Dubois Elementary - Springfield
Earle STEM Elementary School - Chicago
Frazier International Magnet School - Chicago
Galva Junior Senior School - Galva
Garrison School - Jacksonville
Gifford Grade School - Gifford
Herrin Junior High School - Herrin
Kimball Hill Elementary School - Rolling Meadows
LEARN 10 - North Chicago
LEARN 6 - North Chicago
Mozart Elementary School - Chicago
Murray Language Academy - Chicago
North Ridge Middle School - Danville
Peck Elementary School - Chicago
Pikeland Community School - Pittsfield
San Miguel School - Chicago
Whittier Primary School - Peoria
Windsor Elementary - Loves Park
