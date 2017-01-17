EDUCATION

94-year-old woman graduates from college with 4.0 GPA

94-year-old Amy Craton Honolulu, Hawaii is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother - and she's also a newly minted college graduate. (WPVI)

HONOLULU --
Amy Craton, 94, from Hawaii is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and she's also a newly minted college graduate.

Craton first went to college in 1962, but put her education on hold to support her children.

Now in a wheelchair and hard of hearing, attending college on campus wasn't an option so she completed her degree online.

"You have to live. You have to learn as long as you can. Go to college, go to college. Don't be afraid of it," she said.

And she didn't just graduate - she did so with a 4.0 GPA.

Craton says she's happy to finally have her degree, but says she still has more to learn and so - she's going for her masters degree.
