EDUCATION

ABC7's Terrell Brown shares setback that nearly derailed his TV news career

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Terrell Brown shares the inspiring story of how he overcame a major setback that nearly derailed his TV news career. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Terrell Brown is a natural in front of the camera - but he hit a setback early on that nearly kept him from pursuing a career in television news.

Brown was the commencement speaker at Kenwood Academy's graduation ceremony on Chicago's South Side Wednesday. He spoke to the audience about how his dream of becoming a broadcast journalist was nearly derailed.

After graduating high school in Virginia, Brown thought he had landed the "golden ticket" when he was admitted to Syracuse University to study broadcast journalism.

After touring the campus and setting up his class schedule - even finding his dorm - Brown said he received another letter in the mail a week before he was due to start his freshman year.

He was told there had been a mistake with his financial aid, and he'd have to pay the $33,000 tuition bill immediately - or he wouldn't be able to attend classes.

"I actually walked onto the campus and I watched this dream fall apart right in front of me. No plan B. I had no college to go to. I felt stupid for dreaming and believing in this lofty dream. I felt stupid for believing that someone like me would even think that I could go to a school like that," Brown said.

Brown ended up attending Virginia Commonwealth University in his hometown of Richmond - and you'll never guess how a part-time job helped him get his first big break in TV news.

Watch the video above to hear Brown tell the remarkable story in his own words.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolgraduationcareerscareer advicehigh schoolcollegeChicagoKenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Kenwood Academy student who uses wheelchair walks across graduation stage
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
CPS inspector general ramps up sex abuse investigation
Juarez Academy grad is first in her family to attend college on full scholarship
More Education
Top Stories
Aurora man dies after DUI crash near Fox Valley Mall
Stratford Square Mall shooter urinated in dressing room, was being escorted out, authorities say
Elizabeth Brackett, veteran Chicago journalist, in coma after bike accident
FDA to issue new guidance on Lasik risks
2 endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Brookfield Zoo
Chicago to O'Hare in 12 minutes? High-speed rail in the works
Man's body found in Lawndale garbage cart
DA: 4-year-old girl abducted, sexually assaulted; tells police 'a monster took me'
Show More
Woman stabbed 13 times by intruder in her home as children slept
Man shoots, kills friend in fight over who gets to sit in front
'You Lackin' challenge leads to teen's shooting in face
Target apologizes for 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card
More News