After School Matters offers over 700 summer programs for teens

CHICAGO (WLS) --A safe place where Chicago teens can learn this summer is making Chicago proud.
After School Matters, inspired by the late Maggie Daley, helps thousands of teenagers achieve their dreams.
CPS just let out for the summer this week which means many teens have lots of extra time on their hands. After School Matters offers over 700 summer programs to high school students in the arts, communications, sports and STEM.
Mary Ellen Caron, the CEO of After School Matters sat down with ABC7 to talk about the program which provides teens with opportunities to explore their talents and gain critical work and school skills.
For more information on applying for After School Matters visit aftershoolmatters.org.