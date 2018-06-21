CHICAGO PROUD

After School Matters offers over 700 summer programs for teens

EMBED </>More Videos

A safe place where Chicago teens can learn this summer is making Chicago proud. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A safe place where Chicago teens can learn this summer is making Chicago proud.

After School Matters, inspired by the late Maggie Daley, helps thousands of teenagers achieve their dreams.

CPS just let out for the summer this week which means many teens have lots of extra time on their hands. After School Matters offers over 700 summer programs to high school students in the arts, communications, sports and STEM.

Mary Ellen Caron, the CEO of After School Matters sat down with ABC7 to talk about the program which provides teens with opportunities to explore their talents and gain critical work and school skills.

For more information on applying for After School Matters visit aftershoolmatters.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsummerjobsteencpschicago proud
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Hammond man hailed as hero for tackling suspect grabbing officer's gun
Lighthouse public art display focuses on inclusion
New exhibit celebrates 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
Chicago Cares to kick off 25th Annual Serve-a-thon
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
Hinsdale school district's boundary change upsets parents
Report: University of Chicago among top schools for financial aid packages
CPS breach exposes private student data
University of Chicago no longer requiring SAT/ACT test scores
More Education
Top Stories
3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods roadways across area
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Ex-Lake Park HS teacher, coach gets 8 years for sex assault of student
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies
Man sobs on 911 call; 3 dead after being pulled from apartment complex pool
Great white shark found dead on beach, criminal investigation underway
Show More
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Woman struck by flying hot dog at baseball game gets black eye
Who killed XXXTentacion? Suspect arrested in rapper's shooting death
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
VIDEO: Off-duty CPD officer, attempted car thieves exchange gunfire
More News