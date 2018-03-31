CHICAGO PROUD

Back 2 School Illinois launches school supplies contest for Chicago schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Back 2 School Illinois has launched a contest to win a year's worth of school supplies for two Chicago schools. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Back 2 School Illinois will launch a contest on April 1 to win year's worth of school supplies for every student in that school. Two Chicago schools can win "Back 2 School" supply kits for every student in the school.

The kits will be packed with supplies students often need for school but often cannot afford.

The Chicago-based nonprofit is accepting nominations for schools that serve low-income students.

Applications for 2018 must be postmarked by July 24 to be eligible for the "Win School Supplies for Every Student" contest.

The two winning Chicago schools will be notified by August 7.

For more information on the contest visit: http://b2si.org/win-school-supplies-for-an-entire-school-contest

For more information on Back 2 School Illinois visit: www.b2si.org
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationnon-profitschoolcommunitychicago proud
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
5 juniors at Whitney Young get perfect score on ACT
40th annual South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade is Sunday
Chicago youth to dance at Bulls game with Endure
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
Linda Brown, woman at center of Brown v. Board case, dies
Tinley Park students shave heads to support classmate
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Gary mayor warns parents about college tour operator
More Education
Top Stories
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Man who escaped ICE in New York arrested in West Loop Starbucks
Police search for 4 suspects in Red Line robbery spree on North Side
Oak Park accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
Winning Mega Millions ticket for $521M jackpot purchased in New Jersey
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Chicago woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
Show More
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
What happens when the phone you bought was stolen?
Meigs Field bulldozed by Mayor Daley 15 years ago
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
More News
Top Video
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
More Video