  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery... NOW
EDUCATION

Betsy DeVos suggests guns in school to protect kids from grizzly bears

Left: Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster), Right: Shutterstock

WASHINGTON --
Kids in remote schools in grizzly bear territory might need protection from the animals, so Donald Trump's choice to run the Education Department thinks it could be appropriate for teachers and administrators there to carry guns.

Betsy DeVos has told senators considering her nomination that she thinks "I think that's best left to locales and states to decide" whether guns belong in schools.

She was testifying Tuesday evening before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee when she cited the example of a rural Wyoming school that she said might benefit from having educators armed with guns.

"I would imagine that there is probably a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies," DeVos said.

She added, "My heart bleeds and is broken for those families that have lost any individual due to gun violence."

Defenders of Wildlife, a national conservation organization, says the bears are found in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, with possibly a small number in Washington state.

DeVos is from Michigan, where she has spent more than two decades advocating for charter schools.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says the black bear is the only species of bear found in the state.
Related Topics:
educationeducationpoliticsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing
School employee fired for correcting student's spelling
Newberry exhibit focuses on Alexander Hamilton
Illinois AG alleges fraud at country's largest student lender
More Education
Top Stories
Girl cut by masked man in Indian Head Park home invasion, police say
Donald Trump arrives in Washington for inauguration
Mom shows off toddler taped to wall on Facebook Live
Man executed after random murders of family of 4, including 2 young girls; accused in 4 more deaths
Dog found with nose, ears cut off
Chicago corporation counsel Steve Patton resigns
CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing
Show More
Dog mauls 2-month-old to death
City employee accused of sending 'sexually explicit' emails
School employee fired for correcting student's spelling
Aurora man convicted of attempted murder stomped victim's head
President Obama shares farewell message
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos