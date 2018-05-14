  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
EDUCATION

California teen arrested after hacking into school grading system

EMBED </>More Videos

The grading system at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord was hacked by a 16-year-old sophomore. That student has been suspended. (KGO-TV)

By
CONCORD, Calif. --
The grading system at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, Calif. was hacked by a 16-year-old sophomore. That student has been suspended.

He spoke to ABC7 News about how and why he did it.

Surveillance video shows the moment armed officers and the Secret Service broke down the door to David Rotaro's home.

The 16-year-old admitted to ABC7 News that he did hack into the school's grading network. "It was like stealing candy from a baby."

It took Rotaro just five minutes to create a phishing email which he sent out to school staff. Administrators were tipped off about two weeks ago when someone in the I.T. Department got that phishing email but it went to spam.

Just in case, he asked all of the other teachers if they had gotten the same email. Only one admitted to opening it.

All he needed was one username and password. Rotaro raised and even dropped the grades of 10 to 15 people.

"He was charged with crimes ranging from unauthorized use of entering network to personal info," said Sgt. Carl Cruz of the Concord police.

"I'm speechless. I don't know what to say," Rotaro added.

He says he wanted to also point out the school's vulnerability. "I did kind of want to give awareness to cybersecurity," Rotaro told ABC7 News.

His parents, meantime, had no idea their son had this skill set.

"I"m frustrated he did this and I don't want him to be in juvenile hall," said Rotaro's father Christian.

Rotaro was released from custody Wednesday and by the way, he never got around to changing his own grades.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtechnologyhackingschoolstudentsteacherteachersschool boardarrestpoliceinvestigationcyberattackCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
3 Chicago mothers hope to inspire others after graduating from college
OneGoal Chicago celebrates 10 year anniversary
3 members of same family graduate from UIC College of Education
More Education
Top Stories
Employee robbed at gunpoint Quartino restaurant in River North
Chicago Weather: Flood Warning issued for Lake County Ill.
Wisconsin police officer caught on video punching teen in face
At least 37 killed in massive protests as US opens embassy in Jerusalem
Black Yale student interrogated after nap: I posted video 'for my safety'
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Police investigating after home of Ald. Cardenas apparently vandalized
Delaware becomes first state to fully ban child marriage
Show More
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee holding job fair this week
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion
Missing sailor from Plainfield found dead
Prince's Caribbean mansion is going to auction
More News