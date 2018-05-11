EDUCATION

Chicago area students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Ibraheem Khan (Jamshaid Nasim)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three Chicago area high school student has been named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Ibraheem Khan, a senior at Northside College Preparatory High School in North Park, is one of two Illinois high schoolers to receive the honor.

Khan plans to attend Harvard University in the fall.

According to the Department of Education press release, Audrey Pettigrew, also of Chicago, was named the female U.S. Presidential Scholar for 2018. Pettigrew is a senior at Walter Payton College Preparatory School.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School student David Hou, of Hawthorn Woods, was named a 2018 Presidential Scholar in the Arts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationawardeducationhigh schoolChicagoHawthorn Woods
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Girl born without hands wins cursive handwriting contest
92-year-old graduate: You can make it, if you try
5th graders push to add extra 'S' to Douglas Park's name
9 CPS schools among best high schools in Illinois, report says
More Education
Top Stories
Woman killed in South Side chase, crash was picking up granddaughter, husband says
Illinois arrest could help solve murder of girl, 13, who went missing in 1986
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Remains found near where mom may have intentionally driven family of 8 off cliff
Scott Hutchison: Frightened Rabbit singer's body identified
Minimum-security inmate escapes from Wisconsin correctional facility
Utah teen 'brutally' attacked, killed while on the phone with her mom
VIDEO: Bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
Show More
Top baby names of 2017 announced by SSA
MASS SHOOTING: 7 people, including 4 children, killed in Australia
White House aide dismissed John McCain view, says 'he's dying anyway'
New gates open at O'Hare Airport
More News