Chicago area students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Three Chicago area high school student has been named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars.Ibraheem Khan, a senior at Northside College Preparatory High School in North Park, is one of two Illinois high schoolers to receive the honor.Khan plans to attend Harvard University in the fall.According to the Department of Education press release, Audrey Pettigrew, also of Chicago, was named the female U.S. Presidential Scholar for 2018. Pettigrew is a senior at Walter Payton College Preparatory School.Adlai E. Stevenson High School student David Hou, of Hawthorn Woods, was named a 2018 Presidential Scholar in the Arts.