Chance the Rapper announces Chicago Bulls' donation of $1 million to CPS

Chicago Bulls CEO Michael Reinsdorf presents a check for $1 million for Chicago Public Schools to Chance the Rapper.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Chance the Rapper scored big again in his quest to help Chicago Public Schools. He got a huge assist coming from the Chicago Bulls.

Chance announced the team is donating $1 million to CPS. He made the announcement on the South Side at Robeson High School.

The Bulls' Michael Reinsdorf presented him with the check. The money will go toward arts and enrichment programs.

"As a parent and proud CPS graduate I'm committed to helping Chicago's children have quality learning experiences and a quality learning space. Youth education is key focus area for the Chicago Bulls and the team's longstanding relationship with CPS," Chance said.

Earlier this month chance donated his own million dollars to support schools.
