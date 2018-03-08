I-TEAM

Children's language school abruptly closes without issuing refunds, parents say

EMBED </>More Videos

A children's language school with locations in Chicago, the suburbs and some other states abruptly closed its doors, leaving families surprised and out of money. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A children's language school with locations in Chicago, the suburbs and some other states abruptly closed its doors, leaving families surprised and out of money.

The I-Team received phone calls and emails from families who said they're furious that their children's language school called it quits in the middle of class and after the company collected money for upcoming classes. Now frustrated families said they can't get answers.

Company Language Stars promoted its teaching online, and offered foreign language classes to children for 20 years. It abruptly closed its doors in February.

Some parents said they paid for classes up front.

"We are out probably around $600 to $700, said Geraldine Tillman.

Tillman's daughter Molly enjoyed her Spanish classes at Language Stars since 2014. Everything seemed normal the last time they saw their teacher.

"We said goodbye, see you next Saturday, and that was it. We got an email the next morning saying they had shut down completely," she said.

Language Stars' website said, "Unfortunately, we cannot service our debts as they come due and have exhausted all sources of funding."

Families said there were no warnings and they've heard nothing about possible refunds. Language Stars had a total of 17 locations, most in Chicago and the suburbs, some in Virginia and Washington, D.C. An academic year of classes cost between $2,300 and $3,500.

"We tried to contact them, the website was closed," Tillman said.

About a dozen irate families contacted the I-Team. Several sent proof of payment for cancelled classes.

The Illinois Attorney General said it will "investigate." The AG and the Better Business Bureau said they received similar complaints. One, which the BBB called "egregious," alleged that Language Stars was collecting tuition and enrolling one day before closure.

"We would sign up in spring for the whole school year in full," said Tillman.

Tillman said she almost paid more for a summer camp.

"A two week program, full day it was between $1,800 and $1,900," she said. "This particular year we started to get a lot of, an influx of emails earlier than normal."

Leslie Lancry is the founder of Language Stars. The I-Team emailed, mailed and knocked on her door at her Lincoln Park home.

The I-Team also reached out to CEO Matt Kinnich. When they received no response, they caught up with him in Northfield.

He drove away without answering any questions.

The I-Team also reached out to HCP & Co., a private equity firm that invested in Language Stars. It did not reply.

"The responsible thing to do would be at least refund people," Tillman said.

The Language Stars website does direct parents to an email address if they still want to be connected to one of the school's teachers. It says nothing about refunds, and parents like Tillman said they're not getting replies from the company.

"I think a letter of explanation would be appreciated," she said.

If you lost tuition at Language Stars, the Illinois Attorney General's Office said you can file a complaint on their website, and if the amount is under $10,000 you can file suit in small claims court.

So far records show the company has not filed for bankruptcy.

When paying for any service up front, you should use a credit card so you can dispute the charges. Also ask if the contract states what your refund rights may be if a business closes abruptly.

Click here to see Language Stars' closure statement and contact information.
Click here to file a complaint with the Illinois Attorney General.
Click here for more information about filing a claim in Pro Se Small Claims Court.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationI-Teamconsumerschool closings
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
For ex-White Sox star, making a federal case of it
Despite opioid offensive, overdoses escalate in Illinois
Decade after China secrets case, suburban woman off the hook
MYSTERY SHOPPING SCAM ALERT: What you need to know
More I-Team
EDUCATION
WWII aircraft carrier with Chicago ties discovered
Pearson Foundation seeks to retract $100M pledge to U of Chicago
West Virginia teachers say strike won't end after Senate vote
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 114th birthday
More Education
Top Stories
Father of 3 on life support after Robbins shooting, will donate organs
Fake reservation scam targeted Chicago restaurants
Man charged with DUI after single mother killed in Berwyn crash
For ex-White Sox star, making a federal case of it
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing
Mt. Greenwood boy who died of cancer remembered with street sign, foundation
Grayslake man charged after 200 pot plants found growing in Elburn warehouse
Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un by May
Show More
VIDEO: California teen kills duck with golf club
Trump announces tariffs on steel, aluminum
Domestic battery accusations resurface against State Rep. Bob Rita
Leon's Barbecue and Grill returns to the South Side
More News
Top Video
Father of 3 on life support after Robbins shooting, will donate organs
2 armed with Mace rob guest inside Mag Mile hotel
Attorneys for Jason Van Dyke ask court for change of venue
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video