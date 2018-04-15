  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
City Year Chicago corps strive to keep kids in school

City Year Chicago mentors help to make the city's neighborhoods safer by getting involved in the schools. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
City Year Chicago mentors help to make the city's neighborhoods safer by getting involved in the schools.

The program's 230 corps members go to Chicago public schools that are most in need to help combat high dropout rates and gun violence by reducing the number of kids expelled or suspended.

So far, City Year volunteers have reduced the expulsion and suspension rate at their partner schools by 33 percent. This helps reduce those kids' chances of becoming involved with gangs.

For more information about City Year Chicago, visit: www.cityyear.org/chicago.
