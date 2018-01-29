EDUCATION

Councilman, teacher recorded making anti-military rant in classroom

Gregory Salcido, a government teacher at El Rancho High School, referred to military members as the "freaking lowest of our low" in a classroom rant recorded by a student. (KABC)

PICO RIVERA, Calif. --
A government teacher and city council member of Pico Rivera is under fire for a classroom rant in which he criticized the intelligence of those who serve in the military.

In the 5-minute speech recorded by a student, Gregory Salcido is heard using expletives about those who serve in the military and their intelligence.

"Your freakin' stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They're dumb- - -ts. They're not high-level bankers. They're not academic people. They're not intellectual people."

"They're the freaking lowest of our low."

Salcido teaches U.S. government at El Rancho High School and is a current member of the Pico Rivera City Council as well as a former mayor.

He was elected to the Pico Rivera City Council in 1999 and served terms as mayor in 2002, 2010 and 2015, according to his online biography.

The rant was triggered by a student wearing a Marine Corps shirt.

The student who recorded Salcido's rant a week ago was also wearing Marine clothing. He said he felt terrorized by his teacher's words.

"And I told him it was a family tradition," the student recalled. "My dad's done it, my two uncles have done it. And I just wanted to continue that tradition because it's also something I wanted to do as a kid. And he said so if it was a family tradition to beat women, would you continue it too?"

It appears this isn't the first time Salcido has come under fire. The Whittier Times reports the El Rancho High School teacher was placed on administrative leave in 2010 after a parent complained about inappropriate comments he made in class. At the time, Salcido denied making inappropriate comments and said they were exaggerated.

Salcido did not respond to requests for comment but posted a brief message on Facebook: "The Salcido 3 just got out of an excellent musical, 'The Band's Arrival'. I turned my phone back on to unexpectedly see a storm. I don't think it's wise for me to make any specific comments, but I want my friends, family, and students to know we are fine and we respect the rights of free expression for all individuals."



The post received hundreds of angry replies.

The city's current mayor, Gustavo Camacho, did not comment on Salcido's remarks, but said in general the city respects the contributions of those in the military.

"The city council and residents of Pico Rivera are steadfast in the recognition that their contributions are respected and that we are grateful for their service," Camacho said.
