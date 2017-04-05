EDUCATION

CPS, 1871 partnership trains youth entrepreneurs

Howard Tullman, CEO of 1871, and Beulah McLoyd, principal of Dyett School of the Arts, talked about a new partnership for youth. (WLS)

Howard Tullman, CEO of 1871, and Beulah McLoyd, principal of Dyett School of the Arts, talked about a new partnership that seeks to train young entrepreneurs.

Earlier this week, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced a pilot program at Dyett, located in the city's Washington Park neighborhood, later this month to show 20 freshman what it takes to become an entrepreneur in the 21st century.

CPS is partnering with the 1871 Technology and Entrepreneurship Center to offer the eight-week seminar. The goal is to give students the opportunity to solve problems commonly found in technology and computer fields. It's a pilot program that hopefully will be spread to other CPS schools.

The Eagle Entrepreneurs Group is the brainchild of 1871's Tullman and Dyett's principal, Beulah McLoyd. It incorporates Dyett's own Algebra and Entrepreneurship courses, and Tullman's book "The Perspiration Principles," based on the principles he's used at 1871 to help hundreds of entrepreneurs and small businesses to launch and thrive in Chicago since its founding.

The goal of this partnership is to supplement the school's arts and tech-focused curriculum by giving students and opportunity to think and solve problems commonly found in today's growing STEM industries and in the digital age.
